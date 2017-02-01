Area home-schooled students compete in geography bee

Joy Campbell, librarian assistant, placed the first-place medal around Joseph Pumford’s neck after he won a local geography bee for home-schooled students held Monday at the Indiana Free Library. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)

Indiana County home-schoolers gathered Monday at the Indiana Free Library to participate in a local geography bee sponsored by the National Geographic Society.

The bee is open to all students in fourth to eighth grades, and qualifying local winners participate in a statewide bee in Harrisburg at the end of March.

One winner from each state will participate in the National Geography Bee in Washington, D.C., in May.

In the past, winners from the home-school group have gone on to Harrisburg to represent local home-schoolers among private- and public-schooled students from across the state.

Joseph Pumford won Monday’s local bee. Elizabeth Bruner placed second and Breanna Cribbs placed third. Joy Campbell, librarian assistant, was the moderator.