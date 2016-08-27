Area man inducted into Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hayden Kuzemchak, of Rector, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2020 on June 30 and began six weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.

Plebe Summer is designed to help freshmen, or “plebes,” prepare for their first academic year. New midshipmen assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing, handling yard patrol craft and shooting 9 mm pistols and M-16 rifles. Other training sessions involve moral, mental, physical or professional development and team-building skills.

Activities include swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing, and obstacle, endurance and confidence courses designed to develop physical, mental and team-building skills.

Forty hours are devoted to the instruction of infantry drill and five formal parades.

Hayden is the son of Michael and Diana Kuzemchak, of Rector, and the grandson of Ron and Lucille Kuzemchak, of Indiana. He is a 2016 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School.