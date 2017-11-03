Area students 'Say Yes to the Dress'

Sarah Russell, 17, of Clymer, looked through a rack of prom dresses Saturday at St. Johns Church Hall in Dixonville. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

The Dixonville Women of the Moose held a “Say Yes to the Dress” event, offering free prom gowns, shoes, accessories, lunch and more to area students.

The group collected more than 300 gowns for the event.