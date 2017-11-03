Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, March 12, 2017

Area students 'Say Yes to the Dress'

Dixonville, Pa.
Sarah Russell, 17, of Clymer, looked through a rack of prom dresses Saturday at St. Johns Church Hall in Dixonville. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)
The Dixonville Women of the Moose held a “Say Yes to the Dress” event, offering free prom gowns, shoes, accessories, lunch and more to area students.

The group collected more than 300 gowns for the event.

 



Bruce Siskawicz is a photographer at The Indiana Gazette.
