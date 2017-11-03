Area students 'Say Yes to the Dress'
Sarah Russell, 17, of Clymer, looked through a rack of prom dresses Saturday at St. Johns Church Hall in Dixonville. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)
The Dixonville Women of the Moose held a “Say Yes to the Dress” event, offering free prom gowns, shoes, accessories, lunch and more to area students.
The group collected more than 300 gowns for the event.
Students say "Yes to the Dress" Sarah Russell, 17, of Clymer, looked through a rack of prom dresses Saturday at St. Johns Church Hall in Dixonville. Ronna Adamson of Rochester Mills helped her daughter MaLeah, 16, tie the back of a dress Saturday at St. Johns Church Hall in Dixonville. Joanna Sprankle, 16, of Penn Run, tried to decide between two dresses she liked Saturday at St. Johns Church Hall in Dixonville.