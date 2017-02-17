'Armed Man' includes IUP Choirs with orchestra, soloists

The Department of music at IUP will present "The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace" at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 in Fisher Auditorium at the Performing Arts Center at IUP as part of the Sound Choices series. Submitted photos

The department of music at IUP, as part of its Sound Choices series, will present “The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace.” This choral masterwork will be performed Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. in Fisher Auditorium of IUP’s Performing Arts Center.

The performance, under the direction of IUP Director of Choral Studies Ryan Beeken, combines the IUP Choirs with soloists and a specially assembled orchestra of faculty and guest artists. The will be joined by several collaborators from across the community and campus. As part of the concert, Craig Denison will conduct the Chamber Singers in an excerpt from Benjamin Britten’s Spring Symphony with Maria Fenty Denison as a soloist.

“The Armed Man” is by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins, originally commissioned by the Royal Armouries Museum for the Millennium celebrations marking the museum’s move from London to Leeds.

First performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra and National Youth Choir of Great Britain in 2000, “The Armed Man” was dedicated to the victims of the Kosovo conflict and is essentially an anti-war piece based on the Catholic Mass.

Jenkins combines other sources including the 15th-century folk song “L’homme arm￩,” extracts from the Ordinary of the Mass, and words from other religious and historical sources such as the Islamic call to prayer, the Bible and the Mahabharata. Writers whose words appear in the work include Rudyard Kipling, Alfred Lord Tennyson and Sankichi Toge, who survived the Hiroshima bombing but died some years later of leukemia. Tickets for “The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace” are available now online at IUPTickets.com or iup.edu/LivelyArts. Tickets may also be purchased at the Hadley Union Building on Pratt Drive or by calling the HUB ticket office at (724) 357-2787. Tickets remaining will be sold at the door starting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Tickets are priced at $11 for regular admission, $9 for senior citizens, and $7 for students and children. For more information, contact the Lively Arts at 724-357-2787 (ARTS) or email lively-arts@iup.edu.