on January 05, 2017 10:54 AM

on January 05, 2017 10:54 AM Indiana, PA

Harold Miller's show, “White and Weathered: Structures from a Bygone Era,” is on display at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, through Feb. 6. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

A public reception is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with light refreshments, wine and beer.

For more information, visit theartistshandgallery.com.