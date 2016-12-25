Author pens debut fiction book

A.K. Smith’s debut fiction book, “A Deep Thing,” was released Monday by The Wild Rose Press.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Smith lived in Indiana for two years and earned a Master of Arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In the book, Kendall Jackson, who was rocked by her husband’s tragic death, strives to put her life back together.

But Ryder, her 19-year-old stepson, is bitter and wants nothing to do with her. And she can’t keep the grief at bay.

Sometimes, it’s so strong, she wonders if life is worth living.

A call from a cave diver in Mexico gives her hope of mending the relationship with her stepson.

Before his death, her husband arranged a diving expedition as a birthday gift for his son. Kendall persuades Ryder to honor his father’s last wish.

From the campus of Western Maryland College to the woods of Camp David and the caves of the Yucat￡n, Kendall and Ryder take a journey to discover what her husband worked so hard to hide, and to protect his treasured secrets from falling into the wrong hands.

The choices they make will decide their fate and the future of others.

Will they risk everything for the truth?

“A Deep Thing” is available on Amazon, iTunes, Barnes & Noble, KOBO, Books-a-Million and Bookstrand.

Smith has written for various national and international publications and blogs including Flight Network and Examiner.com, and has been a monthly travel columnist for Rocky Point Times (Mexico) newspaper for the last six years. Published in various print publications, including two cover features in Mexico Living Magazine, she continues to trek the world to experience off-the-beaten-path destinations.