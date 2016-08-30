Authority appoints interim leader

Members of the Blairsville Municipal Authority met for a special meeting Monday to appoint to the board an interim leader following the resignation of executive director Ronald Hood.

Tim Evans, the borough’s manager, was appointed as the interim director at a salary of $30,000 annually.

“Tim has been working here for 10 years,” said board chairman Kenneth Smith. “Since he’s here and knows the office procedures and so forth, and we need someone to fill that interim position, it was a good fit.”

The authority will advertise for a permanent replacement.

The appointment comes days after the resignation of Hood, who said in a letter to the board dated Aug. 24 that he was resigning for “personal reasons.”

Hood’s resignation was effective immediately. He had served on the board for 12 years.

Hood declined to comment on his resignation this morning. The board did not discuss the details of his resignation at Monday’s meeting.

The Blairsville Municipal Authority manages water, sewage and refuse within the borough. Its website offers updates on maintenance, guidelines and more. The authority also offers text-message updates for customer service notifications, project status updates and important news.