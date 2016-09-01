Author's wish: Take story to big screen

Kittanning author Aaron Dunbar, left, and his publisher, Thaddeus Montgomery, are promoting Dunbar’s book “A Wish for Giants” and other works at the Indiana County Fair. (Ellen Matis/Gazette photo)

See a fair schedule, photo gallery and more on our Indiana County Fair Guide. Click here.

Indiana County fair-goers this week have a unique opportunity: To sign up to be an extra in a film that’s based and being produced locally.

“A Wish for Giants,” a novel published by Kittanning author Aaron Dunbar in December 2015, will come to life on screen by 2018. The first scenes, however, are set to be filmed in Indiana County this fall, when the foliage is just right.

The story is that of a little girl with a brain tumor, who is referred to a wish-granting organization, Make-a-Wish. Her wish? To find Bigfoot.

On Amazon, where the book is sold, Dunbar says that writing the novel gave him “the chance to tell a story of courage, determination and the power of faith against a seemingly impossible challenge.”

So far this week at the fair, Dunbar said that they’ve seen a good amount of traffic come through their booth, which is in the old ice rink building on the fairgrounds. At the booth, he and publisher Thaddeus Montgomery are selling signed copies of the book and T-shirts, as well as taking sign-ups to be extras in the movie.

“We’re pulling together extras and we’re looking for local performers who might do live theater or who have some experience with commercials or film,” Montgomery said. “We’re also seeking sponsors for product placement in Indiana and Armstrong counties.”

Montgomery said that the team has developed a relationship with the Indiana County Tourist Bureau in hopes that the film can highlight certain areas of the county in an effort to boost tourism.

The first member of the cast, the main character, has already been chosen: Alexa Mechling, of Kittanning. She’ll play 9-year-old Roxie, who “wishes to do something no one else has ever done before, a feat even science itself has yet to achieve — meet Bigfoot.”

The film at this point has seen some celebrity backing. Cliff Barackman, of “Finding Bigfoot” on Animal Planet, has tentatively agreed to be a part of the project. It was Barackman, Dunbar said, who was one of the “chief encouragers for turning the book into a movie.”

Staying true to the book is important as the production of the film progresses, Montgomery said.

“Obviously some things will change for the digital medium, but we’re hoping to stay true to the book,” he said. He added that in many cases, Hollywood-produced films don’t follow a book’s storyline during conversion.

This is the first project of its kind for Montgomery’s company, Montgomery Publishing. They’ve partnered with Blanket Hill productions.

More information about the film, book and signing up to be an extra during filming can be found on awishforgiants.com. Dunbar will be at the fair from 1 p.m. to close daily.

PHOTO: Kittanning author Aaron Dunbar, left, and his publisher, Thaddeus Montgomery, are promoting Dunbar’s book “A Wish for Giants” and other works at the Indiana County Fair. (Ellen Matis/Gazette photo)