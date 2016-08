by Yeoman 1st Class Timothy Meece/U.S. Navy on August 27, 2016 10:45 AM

Ensign Susan Funk, of Avonmore, conned the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason in the Gulf of Aden during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie on Aug. 15.

Mason, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.