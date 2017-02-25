awesomewedding: From digital media to decor, trends changing

This story appeared in The Indiana Gazette's special Wedding supplement, Feb. 25, 2017. Pick up a copy on newwsstands, or log into your subscriber account to read it online.

The wedding traditions many of us are familiar with are slowly but surely going by the wayside. Digital changes to tying the knot are among the most noticeable nuances of today’s weddings, along with differences in theme and d￩cor, dress, food, activities and amenities.

Linda Sullivan, assistant professor of hospitality management at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of wedding planning experience, starting with her college roommate’s wedding.

She said her involvement in the industry came by “pure accident,” but she quickly learned it was something she was good at and enjoyed doing. After coming to IUP in 2001, she assisted with the foundation of the hospitality department’s wedding planning course, which began in 2004 and has been gaining momentum steadily every academic year.

“I’ve always worked in the industry, so every time I turned around I was always working with weddings,” Sullivan said. “I just like it. I really do enjoy doing that kind of thing.”

Sullivan still helps plan and organize weddings today, mostly working with clients who know of her through word of mouth.

She noted that the biggest changes to the wedding world revolve around digital media, theme and d￩cor, dress, food and activities.

DIGITAL MEDIA

With a majority of today’s weddings involving millennials, digital media is something that is starting to affect not only the actual ceremony, but the planning that goes into it, as well.

Hashtags are perhaps the most prevalent wedding trend that has come from the digital age. Many couples are developing their own hashtags for guests to use on social media that are usually a play on words with the last name, a combination of their names or another phrase unique to the couple, date or venue. Uniqueness is key when it comes to hashtags, as their purpose is to allow guests or the bride and groom to look back on their day with one simple click. Personalized filters on Snapchat are also quickly becoming popular.

Some couples have also taken to innovative ways to capture their wedding day on tape, such as GoPros, selfie sticks and drone videos. Live-streaming is also an option for friends and family members who aren’t able to make it to the ceremony but want to watch in real time. It’s also not uncommon for wedding photographers or videographers to edit 60- to 90-second “picture videos” specifically to be uploaded to social media sites.

When it comes to how the digital age is affecting wedding planning, many millennials are now able to create “curated” weddings, or looking at all of the possibilities and having their weddings exactly as they want. There is a huge variety of websites and apps for couples to choose from (i.e., The Knot, Wedding Wire, LadyMarry Wedding Planner) so that planning their wedding is right at their fingertips.

THEME AND DECOR

Themes and decor are aspects of weddings that are always subject to change with the times. In 2017, experts in the field are predicting a variety of styles to emerge, such as rustic, whimsical and vintage.

These styles have been done before, but they all have a new “glam” effect to them. Rustic glam weddings are often held in barns with luxurious chandeliers and upscale d￩cor. The same goes for vintage glam weddings, which feature elaborate centerpieces and d￩cor from the past that has been revamped and modernized.

The whimsical theme is composed of light colors, lace, twinkle lights, candles and lanterns. They’re also normally held outdoors. Other d￩cor trends to look out for this year are metallics, bright colors, cool colors, ombre or palette color schemes and more use of greenery rather than florals.

DRESS

Going along with the “color comeback” regarding theme and d￩cor, the idea of an all-white wedding dress is also starting to be phased out. More and more brides are choosing printed or patterned dresses, or dresses with intricate lace patterns or other details. The idea of wedding dresses having removable skirts is also becoming more popular for brides who want a shorter dress for after the ceremony.

Bridesmaids’ dresses are also seeing some changes. Some brides are having their bridesmaids wear white dresses to complement their patterned or colored wedding dresses. Others are allowing their bridesmaids to choose their own dresses so they are mismatched, but they are often limited to a specific color palette or scheme.

FOOD

What’s a wedding without cake? According to today’s brides and grooms, it’s still a wedding. Desserts other than cakes are becoming more and more prevalent in the wedding world, such as doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes or candy. The “naked cake” is also a big trend right now: It’s so lightly frosted that you can see straight through the icing to the actual cake. They’re often dressed up with fresh berries, flowers and powdered sugar.

Of course, no wedding in western Pennsylvania is complete without a “cookie table,” which, according to Sullivan, is a staple for anyone in the Pittsburgh area. She said she’s planned weddings where each relative brings multiple dozens of cookies to contribute to the cookie table. This is a tradition she doesn’t see going anywhere, at least for this region.

Aside from dessert, couples are splurging on being able to completely customize their menus. They’re also spending more money on using locally sourced ingredients, going along with the spike in couples who want their weddings to be environmentally friendly.

ACTIVITIES

New traditions and activities are also emerging, such as creative icebreakers at the reception for guests who don’t know each other and unique forms of entertainment.

Wedding gifts are also evolving. Since many couples already have the typical registry items for their home, many have created new ways for guests to contribute to the occasion, such as honeymoon funds and charity registries, which suggest guests donate to a charity of the couple’s choice in their name.

For the groom and groomsmen, cigar bars with personalized cigars and matchboxes are becoming a staple. Wedding parties are also starting to coordinate extravagant entrances to the ceremony, such as singing and dancing down the aisle or organizing short skits.