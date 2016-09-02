Baking contest to be held

COOKPORT — The 99th annual Cookport Fair will once again sponsor the following baking contests on Sept. 13:

• The Angel Food Cake Contest will return to the competitive exhibit lineup. The contest is sponsored by Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. Entrants may not have taken first place in this Angel Food Cake Contest at any other fair in 2016.

• The Blue Ribbon Apple Baking Contest is co-sponsored by the Pennsylvania Apple Marketing Program, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs.

• The 2016 PA Preferred Chocolate Baking contest is co-sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s PA Preferred program and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. This is the fifth year the PA Preferred program contest is co-sponsor. A state-sponsored agricultural marketing program, PA Preferred identifies and promotes food and agricultural products grown, produced or processed in Pennsylvania. Contestants are encouraged to use as many Pennsylvania-produced ingredients as possible in their chocolate baking recipes. A list of producers can be found at www.pafairs.org under “Members-Baking Contest,” or search for local products at www.PAPreferred.com.

For a complete list of rules and prizes for all contests, check out the Fair Entry Book or www.cookportfair.com or contact contest coordinator Susan Belford at (724) 254-2239.