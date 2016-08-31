For years, Band Night at the Indiana County Fair has drawn huge crowds to see performances of bands throughout the area. Here’s a look at Band Night, through the ages:

Aug. 28, 1968

“Tootin’ their horn at the county fair,” the Gazette wrote, “band music packed ’em in.”

Indiana County Fair fans were treated to their annual band night program, with 24 high school bands from central and western Pennsylvania performing. This photo was taken as the Indiana High School band led off the parade of bands on the track in front of the grandstand.

Aug. 28, 1974:

What “might have turned out to be the biggest Band Night in Indiana County Fair history,” according to The Indiana Gazette, was rained out on Aug. 28, 1974. Before the storms came though, nine high school bands showed off their talents at the 112th annual fair.

Aug. 26, 1984:

More than 20 high schools in a seven- or eight-county area participated in Band Night in 1980, according to an edition of the Gazette published that day.

“The fact that everyone loves band music is attested to by the full grandstand that always witnesses the high school band performance.”

All together, the mass band was 2,000 members strong, performing to pieces in unison.

“It Takes A Lotta Brass" — Tuba player Pat Carrone, trying to catch a snooze, is about to get a rude awakening from trombone players Len Murray, Mike Wilson and Dave Borst. The Indiana High musicians were participating in Band Night at the Indiana County Fair. (Bechtel/Gazette photo/1984)

Sept. 1, 1993:



Left: Chad Davis, a freshman bass drummer for the Blairsville High School Band, took a break before the start of Band Night activities Tuesday evening at the fair.

In 1993, Band Night was “perfectly sandwiched between two downpours” at J.S. Mack Community Center, contributing writer Jan Woodard wrote.

Fourteen bands participated in the annual event, with one of the most crowd-pleasing numbers reported as being “I Will Follow Him,” made popular in the move “Sister Act” and performed by the Purchase Line band.

Indiana’s then-band director, David Jeckovich, led the mass band in “Manhattan Beach” and Punxsutawney’s James Colonna led them in “The Goldman Band March.”

Sept. 1, 2004

Members of the Blairsville High School’s majorettes and color guard proudly performed their routine Tuesday at band night at the Indiana County Fair.

Members of host band Marion Center joined the musicians from other area bands in a game of Hacky Sack.

The 86-member Marion Center High School band played host to Band Night on Sept. 1, 2004. Eleven area bands participated in the event.

“The mass band presentation was the culmination of the musical event, bringing all the bands together to perform under the collective direction of Marion Center’s conductor and each school’s band directors and assistants,” writer Stephanie Varholak reported.

Aug. 27, 2013

United High School's Noah Walls, a 10th grader, played the trombone during the annual event.

Arie Van Wieren, of Indiana High School, played the cymbals.

2015

Band Night was held Tuesday, Sept. 2, at the Indiana County Fairgrounds.

Morgan Smith, drum major for Blairsville High School, performed with the band Tuesday at the Indiana County Fair’s annual band night.

High school bands from Penns Manor, United, Saltsburg, Purchase Line, Marion Center, Homer-Center, Punxsutawney and Indiana also performed.

2016

This year, Band Night drew a crowd Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Indiana County Fairgrounds.

Photographs by Tom Peel, Tom Campisano and Teri Enciso. Gazette file photos.