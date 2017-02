Pictured, from left, are Molly Russell, advisory board member with The Salvation Army and with S&T; Captain Geoffrey Swires, The Salvation Army; and Chad Martin, S&T Bank. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

S&T Bank recently made a donation to The Salvation Army from money raised from a debit card contest held in December, where a winner selected the organization to receive a $1,000 donation.

