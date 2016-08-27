Bank makes donation
Officials from 1st Summit Bank recently made a donation to The Salvation Army of school supplies for children going back to school.
Pictured, from left, are Captain Mari Swires; Ashley Clouser, Ark of Learning director; Captain Geoffrey Swires; and Cory Manarelli, senior customer service representative, 1st Summit Bank. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)
