Bank VP earns award from PBA

Becky Stapleton, senior executive vice president and chief banking officer at S&T Bank, has been honored with the inaugural Champion For Women Award at the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s fourth annual Women in Banking Conference.

The award is part of the new Women in Banking Recognition of Excellence Program, dedicated to honoring men and women in the banking industry who promote and inspire women in the workplace to reach their full potential. The award celebrates a seasoned professional who through personal commitment, application and dedication is invested in others, celebrates success in others and fosters growth to the fullest potential.

Stapleton, who has been with S&T for 28 years, is responsible for overseeing the bank’s retail banking operations, including market sales and retail banking sales, and along with other senior leadership, defines and executes the strategic direction of the bank.

In her tenure, she created a yearlong mentorship program and professional book club for women executives and initiated the bank’s sponsorship of numerous community programs for women.

“Becky has gone above and beyond her traditional role as a female banking executive to forge a path for women both at the bank and in our community,” Todd D. Brice, president and CEO, said in a news release. “We’re proud to call her one of our own and to see her tireless efforts recognized by our region’s leading industry association.”