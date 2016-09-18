Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, September 18, 2016

Barn revived as event center

on September 18, 2016 1:53 AM
Pictured, from left, are Jim Struzzi, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce president; Carson and Lauren Houser, owners Chuck and Linda Glasser, Mary Fedder, Garrett Glasser and Adrienne and Bruce Hainan. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)
A new venue to host weddings and other events has opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday along Rayne Run Road in Marion Center.

The Barn at Rayne Run is housed in a remodeled Amish barn with a new dance floor, kitchen, bathrooms, bar, dressing rooms and outside deck.

