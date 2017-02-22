Battle of the Banks set for March

Pictured, front row, from left, are Camille Morris-Sherry and Sarah Ramer, First Commonwealth Bank; and Katie Sechrist, Lifesteps; second row, Ashley Treese and Ashley Canose, First Commonwealth; Janeen Moffa, S&T Bank; Katie Rescenete and Brandy Henry, Marion Center Bank; Michelle Knupp, S&T; and Denise Clawson, Marion Center Bank; and back row, Ian Lingenfelter, Culpepper’s; Amy Jeffords, First Commonwealth; Luke Lundberg, S&T; and Bill Freyvogel, Culpepper’s. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Lifesteps will host VIP Serve: Battle of the Banks for another year at H.B. Culpeppers on March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Servers and bartenders at the restaurant will be paired with representatives from the three competing banks, First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank and Marion Center Bank. The businesses will battle it out to raise tips from diners and the participating banks’ supporters.

All money raised benefits the Lifesteps Family Caring Fund supporting programs like Child Check, a free developmental and autism screening service for children from birth to age 5. Diners are encouraged to help their favorite bank win by dining, drinking and most of all, coming out to the event. The public is encouraged to attend to help raise funds for this worthy cause.

For more information about the event and other ways to donate, contact Katie Sechrist, community relations representative, at (724) 349-1122, ext.106, or ksechrist@lifesteps.net.

Lifesteps is a local area nonprofit health and human service agency serving 10 western Pennsylvania counties. The agency provides programs and services to families and individuals through life’s changing needs. Lifesteps was founded in 1923 and has since provided family-focused care to those of all abilities.

