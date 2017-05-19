Beach Boys coming to KCAC

The legendary Beach Boys will surf into town to perform in the Ed Fry Arena at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on Nov. 16.

As the Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave virtually unequaled in American musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have garnered fans around the world.

Since lead singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to the Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the band’s chart-toppers have become anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 Recording Industry Association of America platinum and gold record awards. The group, which has been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, also was honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

With more than five decades of touring under their belts, the Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history, according to publicity provided by the band.

“Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys,” Capitol/EMI’s 30-track collection of the band’s biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than 3 million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 2. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more people. For more information, call (724) 357-5205 or visit kovalchickcomplex.com.