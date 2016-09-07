Bicycle poker run set for Sunday

HOMER CITY — A 12-mile bicycle poker run on the Hoodlebug Trail will be held Sunday beginning at Floodway Park, Homer City. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the run starts at 9:30 a.m.

Prizes will be announced at noon on stage at the Hoodlebug Fall Fest. The cost is $12 before Sunday and $15 on the day of the run. The first 50 registered participants will receive T-shirts.

Prizes are: first place, hybrid comfort bike from Trailz End Bicycle Shop; second place, bike carrier; and third place, a $50 gift certificate to Trailz End Bicycle Shop.

Sponsors include Sons of Italy 570 Club Savoy, Budner’s Heating and Cooling Inc., S&T Bank, Trailz End Bicycle Shop, Mumau Building and Remodeling, Walker’s Auto Body and Sales, and Marty’s Diesel Garage LLC.

The event will raise funds for the Homer-Center Public Library. For more information, call (724) 479-3605 or (724) 479-9154 after 5 p.m.