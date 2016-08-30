Big cat handlers earn their stripes

Vincent Von Duke stood with Kaya, a rare white Bengal tiger, during the Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind show Monday at the Indiana County Fair. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

For Georgina “Pom Pom” Donoho and Vincent Von Duke, there are no vacations. When you have a traveling tiger and lion show, it’s a 24/7 job.

But really, it’s more than that.

“This is not a job,” Donoho said. “This is a lifestyle.”

Donoho is a seventh generation animal handler, and Von Duke a sixth. The husband and wife team are in town at the Indiana County Fair with their Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind educational show — along with eight lions and tigers.

Von Duke performs with the big cats and Donoho talks to the audience, providing educational tidbits about the animals.

All of the tigers and lions they own are born and bred in the United States, she said. Tigers are on the endangered species list, and lions are not.

Their lions and tigers are fifth-, sixth- and seventh-generation captive bred animals.

The big cats have big appetites: Each eats 20 to 30 pounds of beef and chicken per day. The beef is a special mix from Texas for zoo animals, and the chicken is from the grocery store.

They are also fed a mixture of milk and raw eggs.

Once a week, on Sundays, the cats fast to simulate a day they would not have caught food if living in the wild.

The big cats are similar to housecats, Donoho said. They could have babies every 16 weeks, and they catch the same diseases and take the same medicines as housecats — just in bigger doses.

Some of the cats introduced at Monday’s show included Kaya, a rare white Bengal tiger.

She was adopted at 3 months and raised in the house —until she ate the furniture, Donoho said.

Another was a 9-year-old Bengal tiger named Nipper, who is a sister to the white tiger from another litter.

Nipper got her name when she lived in the house and nipped at their ankles.

She’s “very intelligent,” Donoho said.

There is also a 3-year-old Siberian tiger, Narnia, who, when full-grown, could weight 400 to 500 pounds.

The record weight for a tiger is 2,200 pounds, Donoho said.

The lion, Mo, is 5 years old and can grow to 600 to 700 pounds.

In the jungle, lions live about 10 to 12 years, Donoho said. In captivity they can live to double that.

For the show, the big cats parade around the enclosure, prancing over hurdles and even jumping through a hoop of fire.

While they didn’t appear in Monday’s show, the couple also travels with Chi Chi, Bruiser, Roxy and Zeus.

They come out into the enclosure at night after the show.

Donoho said the best part about the lifestyle they live is meeting all the different people. She loves seeing the looks on people’s faces when they get to see the animals up close.

The couple’s schedule varies with booking, and this year has been a busy one.

With a home base of Florida, they went out on the road in February, went home for a bit, and since have traveled to Mississippi, Texas, Massachusetts, Illinois, Iowa, Virginia, New York and Pennsylvania.

It takes the couple 16 hours to set up the show, and about eight hours to tear it down.

“It’s hands on, all day, every day,” said Donoho.

Fairgoers can catch Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at 3:30, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the football field at the fairgrounds.

After each show, the audience has the opportunity to purchase a piece of meat to feed the animals from a stick at a special feeding area, with proceeds benefiting the animals.

