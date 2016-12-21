BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH: Council OKs budget with tax increase

BLAIRSVILLE — Blairsville Borough council members on Tuesday voted to approve a final budget for 2017 that raises taxes slightly.

The average taxpayer will see an additional $8.07 on their tax bills with a 0.2 mill increase, representing a 5.1 percent hike.

The budget was approved on a 4-1 vote, with councilwoman Denise Dunmire casting the dissenting vote.

With the tax increase, the borough will see a net revenue gain of $14,551.

Borough council members heard bids from Indiana First Bank and S&T Bank for tax anticipation loans. The council accepted the bid from S&T Bank, offering a $190,000 tax-free loan with a 1.34 percent interest rate.

Including liquid fuels funding, the 2017 budget is balanced at $2,371,009. The 2016 budget was $1,908,808.

Evans said that items considered for this year’s budget increase included a $375,000 road project as well as funds for a project repairing a sinkhole that opened up earlier this year where Sulphur Run travels next to North Spring Street.

The Army Corps of Engineers is now slated to take over the project at Sulphur Run, leaving the borough and Blairsville Municipal Authority no further financial obligation for the project. The sinkhole falls on Army Corps of Engineers land.

Council President John Bertolino said that the borough and municipal authorities will seek funding to cover a total cost of $300,000 already incurred for the project, spent on engineering, on-site pumps and the replacement of sewage lines.

“We’ve been in discussions with them for quite some time,” Bertolino said about the project takeover.

Also on Tuesday, Blairsville Borough council members agreed to enter into an agreement with the Blairsville Municipal Authority in which Borough Manager Tim Evans would also serve as director of the municipal authority.

Council approved the motion. Evans has been serving as the interim director of the authority since August.

“There’s a lot of overlap in responsibility for the administration and a lot of overlap on the outside, whether it’s with stormwater, whether it’s with sewer,” Bertolino said. “The position was that way before at one time and it split in the early 2000s.”

Evans will be paid a salary of $74,688 in 2017, split between the borough and municipal authority.

“I appreciate the support from everyone and I’m looking forward to a new challenge,” Evans said.

Linda Gwinn, of the Blairsville Community Development Authority, reported on Tuesday that the Ghost Town Trail was named a “Best Trail in the U.S.” by the editors of American Towns Media, ranking seventh in the nation.

According to a newsletter article published by the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, it joins a list featuring national treasures like the John Muir Trail in Yosemite National Park and the Continental Divide Trail.

The 36-mile hiking and biking trail spans Indiana and Cambria counties, and will connect to the Blairsville Riverfront Trail via the Hoodlebug Trail upon completion of a project constructing a bike path over Route 22 in Burrell Township.

After the bridge is built, Gwinn said in a report, it will also connect to the “Park and Ride” in Blairsville.

“This is very exciting for the tourist bureau and for the businesses and residents in Blairsville because statistics show that the longer the length of the trail, the more money is spent on goods, services and overnight stays,” she said.