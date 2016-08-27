Blairsville church set to launch weekly services

What started as a vision for a “new church for a new day for new types of people” will soon come to fruition with weekly services along the Route 22 Blairsville corridor.

Connect Church has been active for about the last year, holding monthly worship, grief share support services and Connect Church Recovery sessions. But today it is holding a soft launch event at 6:30 p.m. before beginning regular weekly worship Sept. 10.

The Rev. Brett Dinger envisioned Connect Church with colleague Scott Shaffer.

“We started dreaming together about how God could use us to create a new church that would exist long after our current churches and could be a place maybe our grandchildren could call home years down the road,” said Dinger, who for the past seven years has served as pastor of the Black Lick Circuit of United Methodist churches, which consists of Strangford, Hopewell and Black Lick.

Shaffer served three years as pastor of First United Methodist Church in Blairsville.

Dinger said a study that was conducted found that 6.5 out of every 10 people in the Blairsville area “had no church to call their own,” and he had the notion of starting “maybe a different type of church to reach different types of people.”

GETTING STARTED

The four churches came together in 2015 to form the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish.

“Out of that, those four churches … decided they would give birth to a baby congregation and the current churches would serve as parents to this new church,” Dinger said.

“We put together a team of people — a dream team, made up of existing church members — that over the course of a year visited new churches in western Pa. to get a vision of what our church could be like. Out of that vision came Connect Church.”

They started looking for a space and settled on the old Bonarrigo Enterprises Inc. building across from Dean’s Diner on Route 22 and started having ministries out of that space in September of last year, Dinger said. Connect started a grief share ministry, a student ministry and Connect Church Recovery ministry. In December, the church held a “Christmas Eve eve service,” a preview service, he said, and from that point on started having monthly worship services with the goal of launching weekly services next month.

Dawn Krishart will serve as the new associate pastor, as Shaffer has since moved on to serve elsewhere, and “together we’re going to serve the entire cooperative parish,” Dinger said.

Krishart has been with Connect for two months. She was hired at Connect full time “but I’m appointed here by our bishop from the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Churches,” she said.

“We had an appointment … we don’t get to choose where we go; they take our gifts and graces and see where the needs are and apply it.”

Krishart, Dinger and Shaffer were in a yearlong training with about 35 to 40 other people on planting churches, “and I was in that role because I was on a conference committee that gave out grants and supported church planting,” Krishart said. “And going through that process I observed all the church plants were mainly young male pastors that were put into church planting, and I saw how they were struggling. They were struggling with their families; there’s so much work to do church planting, and I had recommended in that committee meeting and that training that ‘maybe you should partner young pastors with older pastors to plant churches.’

“The older pastors would have more experience in communities and with life, and, in my case, we don’t have any children or anything so I had a lot more free time than Brett will have.”

Krishart said “they all laughed at me” and thought it was a unique idea, “and all of a sudden I’m getting a phone call and they’re recommending me to come down here, so I’m the older pastor.”

“Brett and I have been in ministry about the same amount of time; he’s an ordained pastor, I’m a local licensed pastor.”

Krishart said her main goal is as a campus pastor for the Black Lick and Hopewell churches, and to help with Connect and the ministries there.

“I’m not really sure what my roles are going to be yet, so we have to live in that,” she said. “I think we’re living into this new thing together; it will be interesting to see where God leads the church.”

Connect will hold services at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, and “it’s going to be very up-tempo with a relevant message and a coffeehouse-type environment,” Dinger said.

Dinger said there are four core values Connect will revolve around:

• Connect Church is going to be a safe space. “We’re going to do everything we can to make Connect a place where people can come and take their mask off and not have to pretend to have it all together,” he said. “We want to be a place where it’s safe to be vulnerable and authentic.”

• Story. “We believe each of us has a very important story, and we want to be a place where our stories merge with God’s big story of redemption.”

• Connect is going to be a place “where we lift up the idea of shalom, God’s way of saying we care about the entire person: the spiritual, the emotional and the physical.”

• Love. “We’re not going to be ashamed to proclaim that God loves us. We believe that God loves us the way we are and loves us too much to let us remain who we are.”

CHURCH OFFERINGS

Courtney Rizer, Connect’s children’s ministry director, said she became involved in the church because “we don’t have the traditional church experience.”

“It’s just a totally different experience in regard to church,” she said. “Those people that have a fear or problem with traditional church can feel comfortable there.”

Rizer is in charge of children’s gathering events and activities. The children’s ministry is for kids of all ages, with a Sparks program and Wildfire, which offers music, games and spiritual growth for students in grades 6-12. Wildfire Student Ministry meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Sundays of each month.

Rizer also organizes a church camp in Cherry Run, which “we do every year, along with multiple service projects throughout the year for the community.”

“It just gives youths the opportunity to come and participate with one another and build friendships within the church,” Rizer said of the programs.

The church also offers Connect WyoTech, a spiritual home for WyoTech students to grow as followers of Jesus, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and Growth Groups, opportunities for adults to take the next step in their journey of faith, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Two other programs that play a big part of Connect are Grief Share and Connect Church Recovery.

Karen McMillan initially came to Connect before any of the services were launched there. She first attended a small book study, Grief Share.

McMillan, who lost her 23-year-old son to addiction about 3ﾽ years ago, was working alongside Connect Church Recovery leader Bill Habenthal with a support group in town for drug awareness when he suggested the Grief Share program.

“He knew that I was struggling and he said, ‘Church is going to be launching this small group, and I think it would help you out,’” she said. “So I came and attended it, and I am not kidding — it was life-changing.”

It was a 13-week study, and it was through Grief Share that she met Dinger, the group’s leader, “and I immediately had a connection with him.”

“I hadn’t been to church in like 23 years,” McMillan said. “I never lost my faith, but I certainly didn’t hang on to it very well.”

After that, she said, Habenthal launched Connect Church Recovery, which started about a month later.

Habenthal started Day 1 and was a part of the original dream team to create the vision of Connect Church. While Connect was in the process of coming together on Route 22, Habenthal started developing CCR, which met at Blairsville First for the first few months.

“I went to school to become a certified recovery specialist because we wanted to put it on a professional level,” he said.

Habenthal, who had 24 years in recovery himself, was recently retired “and I needed to do something to give back.”

“It’s the perfect opportunity to share my life and my experiences,” he said.

Habenthal developed “sort of a board of directors,” which included people from local support groups, such as McMillan; church members; and social workers.

“I chose people based on their gifts and what they could offer,” he said. “We came up with a name, I got some funding, I sent for grants, and it all just came together, and we launched in October up here.”

CCR meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. and has groups for families, individuals, even veterans recovery.

“We break into groups based on what their needs are and we address those,” Habenthal said, adding, “it’s not just addiction; it’s anybody struggling from anything.”

CCR is a faith-based, 12-step program, and it ties in the Grief Share book study for people new in recovery. The next Grief Share program is beginning Sept. 7 and continuing each Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. until Dec. 7.

One of the biggest gifts Habenthal has with CCR, McMillan said, “is providing resources for people that don’t know where to go, whether it be support for families, support for the addict, rehab, other meetings that they can go to other nights of the week. … I can’t tell you how much they learn and how much help they can get through resources here.”

Habenthal said he wanted CCR to be different from other recovery groups “because of the flexibility for people to feel comfortable, to have a comfort zone.”

“We read Scripture, we pray, we’re spirit-led, we do all those things,” he said. “It’s not a religious group, it’s a spiritual group.”

“It’s structured, but it’s relaxed,” McMillan added.

“It’s amazing to watch how it works because they develop into these spiritually led Christians, or a lot of them are just getting reconnected with church,” Habenthal said.

CCR is not partnered with anybody, he said — “we’re our own identity.”

“I write our curriculum, I put the lessons together, I do all that,” Habenthal said. “I am a certified recovery specialist; I don’t work for any agency. Everything we do is ethical and confidential.”

McMillan told her longtime friend, Kim Houston, about CCR. Houston, who has a son who is a recovering heroin addict and who has been in recovery for a year and a half, started attending in October, “and here I am.” She’s now part of the launch team, along with McMillan.

“I do have to say that Connect Church is the perfect name because when you come here, you just connect with everybody. That is exactly what you do,” Houston said.

“Connect Church Recovery is amazing, not only for the people that are in recovery, but for families like myself — you just think that nobody understands because nobody has gone through what you have,” Houston said. “But when you come here, there’s a whole room full of people that understand, that have gone through what you have gone through.”

And “the beauty of the group,” McMillan said, is that for most people who are in addiction or newly in recovery, “their faith is so tested, too, they don’t have anywhere to go.”

But McMillan found that a lot of them that come to CCR are now becoming active attendees of Connect Church, just as she and Houston did.

“As soon as they’re getting connected to CCR, then they’re seeing the comfort zone and we’re noticing them coming to the monthly services, the worship services, and helping to do the hospitality and stepping out of their comfort zone a little bit too,” McMillan said.

“It’s been pretty cool to sit back and watch others coming in in the same shoes I was in, and now seeing them getting involved, too — working booths at festivals with us and volunteering their time at a local support group.”

'OUT OF OUR SHELL'

McMillan said Dinger had seen her involvement in the church and he approached her about being on the launch team, the group that helps decorate, serves in hospitality roles and decides the theme of the monthly services. From there, she ran an adult coloring group at the beginning of the year to help people with anxiety.

“Never did I think I’d be doing something like that myself, especially in a church. Once I did it I actually was pretty comfortable with it,” she said.

“With Kim and I both being very new in a church setting again, Brett and Bill through CCR brought us out of our shell enough by putting us in leadership roles where we were greeters at the door when we were brand new here in the first place and we were inviting other people in,” McMillan said.

“They put us in roles that maybe we might not have been comfortable with in the beginning, but that’s what helped us grow to where we are today and to be part of the launch team and lead our own small groups and things like that now.”

“This place has been life-altering for me,” McMillan said. “I found exactly what I’ve been missing all my life by walking in the doors of this church.”

McMillan and Houston are working toward joining Habenthal as certified recovery specialists once they complete their testing. There will be a total of six certified recovery specialists in CCR once everyone has completed their requirements.

As a church, Habenthal said, “we’re doing community outreach — not only CCR, but Connect Church.

“It is a lot of the same people but we are bringing others on board that aren’t part of CCR, but part of Connect Church. It’s sort of like two different identities,” he said.

“That’s one thing we tried to avoid for awhile: CCR being the identity of the whole church. It’s a ministry of (the church),” he added.

McMillan said everybody who is walking through Connect’s doors “is looking for somewhere new and for something because they’re broken and they’re missing something, be it Connect Church Recovery or just needing to renew their faith or trying to get their children involved with children’s ministry and introducing faith to their kids.”

“We have been praying over this area for years as the Methodist conference,” Krishart said. “We really feel God led us here to this 22 corridor to create new places for new people. Now whether that is through CCR, through a ladies ministry, through some of the children’s ministries, our hope is that Connect is it.

“That’s the key to what our vision is, that we want to connect people to people, and people to God, and then God to the community. And how we do that — we don’t know what that’s going to look like in a year from now, and we’ve committed ourselves to walk blindly in faith, and He’s going to provide other things like CCR for us to find different connections for people.”

Krishart said people are searching for something out in the community. “We have become an isolated culture, and people are searching for places to belong.”

“We personally feel that faith is the missing link in our communities, and whatever we can do to build the family is important,” she said. “If we can recover families and bring family back, we believe the community will grow better, and when our community grows better then our nation’s going to grow better.

“We need to find ways to help people grow into our greatness that we have here.”

Habenthal said he thinks “we all believe this saying, that the church is more than just the building and the congregation –— it’s outside the walls, it’s community, it’s outreach, which we try to do. We try to get involved in many things” such as festivals and vigils, like the Indiana County Overdose Awareness Vigil being held Wednesday at the Homer City Fire Hall.

“We just try to be a presence in the community and make connections with people.”

McMillan said when attendees come to Connect Church for one thing, “they can’t help but get involved in some other aspect of it.”

“We have been really blessed with a lot of people stepping up to volunteer and give their service,” she said.

And she said her time and involvement with Connect has been “really humbling.”

“We see a lot of lives changed, not only through Connect Church Recovery but Connect Church, and I’m telling you, it’s pretty humbling to sit back and see it happen.”