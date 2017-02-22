Blairsville council going after unpaid per capita taxes

BLAIRSVILLE — Borough residents who haven’t paid their per capita tax in past years won’t be getting off easy this year.

Blairsville Borough council members on Tuesday passed four resolutions, formally allowing Berkheimer, a tax collection service, to collect any per capita taxes not paid by April 1.

The borough did not collect from people whose per capita taxes went unpaid in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“There were tax collection issues in the past and things were a little confusing,” said Borough Manager Tim Evans.

Per capita taxes due by April 1 are $5.50 per person — the adjusted late fee value. If paid on time in 2016, the tax would have been $4.90. If unpaid by April 1, a $25 late fee will be added.

Per capita taxes should be paid at the borough office.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Linda Gwinn, of the Blairsville Community Development Authority, provided information regarding a number of upcoming events:

• Comedy Night Live, Saturday

Gwinn said BCDA members are busy gearing up for the event, which will be held at the Chestnut Ridge Golf and Conference Center. Tickets are still available for the event at $55 each, and each ticket includes a dinner buffet, access to a cash bar and chances to win cash and prizes during the show. Performing this year are comedians Rodney Laney and Joe Larson. To purchase tickets, call (724) 459-8588.

• Blood drive, March 17

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Community Center, a blood drive will be held. Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org or by calling (800) 733-2767. Walk-in blood donors are welcome.

• Annual Rotary Dinner, April 1

The charitable dinner will be held at Chestnut Ridge Golf resort.

“The Blairsville Rotary has been responsible for many community projects,” Gwinn said in a report. “They also make financial donations to the fire department, library, the BCDA” and other area initiatives.

Tickets are $185 per couple, including appetizers and dinner.

• Cleanup Day, April 22

The BCDA, in partnership with Keep PA Beautiful, volunteers with the borough, WyoTech, area Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and Blairsville High School football players to clean up the area. PennDOT provides gloves, safety vests and plastic bags for the cleanup event.

• Paddle and Picnic, May 27

Gwinn reported that a group of representatives from numerous authorities met recently to plan the third annual Paddle and Picnic. The event this year will be held on May 27.

“Various means of showcasing Blairsville’s assets are being planned,” Gwinn said, and the event will showcase “local businesses, nonprofits, conservation, recreation, economic development” and more.

The Blairsville Riverfront Music Festival has been scheduled for June 17 and 18 and the Knotweed Festival has been scheduled for Aug. 12. More details about these events have not yet been provided.

In other notes from Tuesday’s meeting:

• Bridge work on Route 22 where the road crosses the Conemaugh River will begin on April 17. One side of the road will be shut down at a time during the duration of work.

• Council members voted to appoint Daniel Kelly and Larissa Csanyi to the BCDA.