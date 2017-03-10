Blairsville couple weds at livestock auction barn

Felicia Fisher and David Akins, both of Blairsville, were wed Thursday afternoon by Ryan Kobert, pastor of Hebron Lutheran Church in Blairsville. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

CENTER TOWNSHIP — Rustic seems to be trending in the wedding industry.

Witness the uptick in receptions at farm barns outfitted as dinner halls. The creative photo shoots out in the country.

And the exchange of vows right there in front of the auctioneer’s podium at the Homer City livestock auction barn on Old Route 119.

Felicia Fisher and David Akins traded rings and vows Thursday about one-half hour before pigs and cows took their place on the sales floor, having selected the auction house as the sentimental choice born of their yearlong romance.

“When we first started dating, we always went to the auction every week,” Felicia said this morning. “We had a lot of fun, we never argued. Pretty much all our troubles would go away, and we would sit back, watch the auction.”

There was some business to their dating, Felicia said. David owns a farm in Derry Township and regularly buys and sells animals at Homer City.

Felicia had no farm background. Raised in Virginia and disabled after service in the U.S. Marine Corps and a tour in Iraq, she moved to Pennsylvania for family matters and met David just over a year ago.

“He went to the auction every week by himself, so I started going with him,” Felicia said. “It’s been our thing since we’ve been together.”

Over the months, Felicia said, she has picked up some auction savvy, learning about prices and what to look for in animals on the block.

That’s closed the urban-rural gap for the couple.

Another gap for Felicia and David — he’s 64 and she’s 30 — really doesn’t matter, she said.

“He doesn’t act his age,” she laughed. “And age is more a state of mind.”

And with it not being the first marriage for either, they felt no need for the reception and honeymoon elements.

“We decided just to retreat to the cabin for the weekend,” she said.

And come Thursday, the Akinses will be building more memories at the place that has united them and made the most sense for sealing their future together.

“We might as well go to the one place we liked to go,” Felicia said.

