Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Blairsville fourth-grader wins essay contest

by Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette on May 27, 2017 10:25 AM
Blairsville, PA
Pictured are Janet Hill, contest chairwoman, left, Lilly Buckles, essay contest winner, and E. Jayne Bennett, auxiliary president.
Lilly Buckles, 9, recently won the Americanism Essay Contest held by the American Legion Auxiliary Indiana County Council. Her essay — “How Does Learning About Government and Our America Help You Become a Future Guardian of the Liberties of Our Country?” — was sent on for statewide judging.

A fourth-grader at Blairsville Elementary, she is the daughter of Jim and Jennifer Buckles, of Blairsville.

