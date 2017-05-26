Blairsville fourth-grader wins essay contest

by Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette on May 27, 2017 10:25 AM Blairsville, PA

Lilly Buckles, 9, recently won the Americanism Essay Contest held by the American Legion Auxiliary Indiana County Council. Her essay — “How Does Learning About Government and Our America Help You Become a Future Guardian of the Liberties of Our Country?” — was sent on for statewide judging.

A fourth-grader at Blairsville Elementary, she is the daughter of Jim and Jennifer Buckles, of Blairsville.

Pictured with her are Janet Hill, contest chairwoman, left, and E. Jayne Bennett, auxiliary president.