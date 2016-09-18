Blairsville homecoming queen named

Kolten Wong hit a sacrifice fly that capped a two-run comeback in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a big win in their playoff chase, beating the San Francisco Giants 3-2 Saturday night.

The Cardinals had lost three straight and held a team meeting prior to the game. Their win further tightened the NL wild-card race — the Giants and Mets are tied for the top two spots

... Continue Reading →