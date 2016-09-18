Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, September 18, 2016

Blairsville homecoming queen named

on September 18, 2016 1:53 AM
April Zack was named Blairsville High School’s homecoming queen during Friday’s football game against Saltsburg. She was escorted by Justin Startari. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette photo)
