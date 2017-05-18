Blairsville woman seeks living donor in her fight against liver disease

Peggy Caruso enjoyed an energetic lifestyle with her family before symptoms from nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, began changing her world. The Blairsville woman is now in a battle for her life.

NASH is a disease that causes liver inflammation that can become worse and cause scarring of the liver, which leads to cirrhosis. The scarring keeps the liver from working as it should, including removing bile and poison from the blood. Many people, such as Peggy, develop the disease due to an autoimmune disorder.

A wife, mother of twin sons and grandmother of five, Peggy was diagnosed several years ago but managed her disease with changes in her diet and staying active. “I was doing what I was supposed to do.”

Things changed last year when the her family, including husband John, sons John Jr., and Matt, as well as their wives and children, were on a cruise. Peggy developed symptoms of hepatic encephalopathy, which occurs when high levels of poisons, including ammonia, build up and the liver is no longer capable of filtering the substances.

“It’s almost like you are dealing with someone who has had a stroke,” Peggy’s son John Jr. said. “Motor skills are almost nonexistent, it impacts memory, and causes slurring.”

After Peggy spent four days in the hospital in Cozumel, Mexico, the family decided to seek treatment at the UPMC Liver Center in Pittsburgh. Peggy went through several tests and after returning home, the medical staff at UPMC contacted her family doctor, who asked Peggy and her husband to come to his office.

“He came in and said, ‘I’m not going to lie to you. It’s not good. You’re going to need a transplant,’” Peggy said.

Liver transplant candidates are assessed through a Model for End-Stage Liver Disease (MELD) score, which determines their priority on the transplant waiting list.

“While the transplant system works well for 80 percent of the people who need a liver, it doesn’t work for those with mom’s condition,” John Jr. said. “Even though she will die without a new liver, the MELD score, which is the number that determines how high on the transplant waiting list you are placed, doesn’t reflect how gravely sick people with nonalcoholic cirrhosis are. Her score will never put her high enough on the list for a deceased person’s liver.”

The only option for Peggy would be if a living donor can be found. The UPMC Transplant Services website indicates with more than 15,000 Americans on the waiting list for a liver transplant, and with only about 5,000 deceased-donor livers available, living-liver donation offers many benefits.

Living donors must be between the ages of 18 and 55 and be in good general health, with no history of liver or heart disease, diabetes, HIV, or cancer. “For mom, the best thing would be a donor with B or O blood type,” hesaid.

The medical center team will perform an extensive clinical and psychological evaluation to ensure donors have no medical conditions or issues that would cause special risks during the surgery. Once the surgery is performed, the remaining and transplanted parts of the donor liver grow to normal size, providing normal long-term liver function for the donor and the recipient. “It’s the only organ in the body that can regenerate itself,” Peggy said.

The medical procedures are covered by the liver recipient’s insurance company, and after spending approximately a week in the hospital, most donors are fully recovered in eight to 12 weeks.

Peggy said her family and friends have been amazing throughout her ordeal. “People have been wonderful,” she said. “I’ve had several who have offered to donate, but they don’t meet the requirements. One of my friends sent me a letter saying, ‘I’m in wonderful health and I’d love to give you a piece of my liver,’ but she was 78.”

Peggy calls her husband a saint. “It’s taken a toll on him. We used to golf and travel,” Peggy said, “but now I’m a different person.”

Because the hepatic encephalopathy episodes are increasing and causing irritability, depression, confusion and disorientation, as well as increased trips to the hospital, Peggy said there are times when she recognizes that she is not herself. “I’m totally different, very touchy, and not fun to be around. I told my husband I wouldn’t blame him if he walked out on me. He said, ‘We’re in this for the long haul together.’”

“I tell people if I weren’t already married to him, I’d marry him again,” Peggy said with a chuckle.

Transplant centers advise patients that when there are no family members who meet the criteria, the best way to find a nonrelated living donor is to get the word out in any way possible. So Peggy’s family has turned to social media as one method. A post on her son’s Facebook page last month read, “As the Easter holiday is upon us and will be filled with hugs and laughter with grandchildren and egg hunt memories and just being ‘Granny,’ a silent clock ticks.”

“It’s a fight against time,” John Jr.said.

Potential donors can contact John Caruso Jr. at (919) 622-1780. For more information about live-liver donations, contact UPMC Transplant Services at (877) 640-6746, transplant@upmc.edu, or www.upmc.com/services/transplant/organs/liver/.