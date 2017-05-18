Blairsville-Saltsburg directors delay new therapy dog program

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP — The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board tabled a motion Wednesday to implement a therapy dog program pending further review of issues such as liability by the district solicitor and others.



Board members Rick Harper and Anthony “Tim” Canzano described the program, saying the dog would be used to help develop literacy and social skills, provide emotional support and more.



Harper said if implemented, they would be the first school district in western Pennsylvania to have a program like this.



But members of the board voted 7 to 2 to table the item, seeking more information and asking for the district’s solicitor, Krisha DiMascio, to review the plan.



Business manager Gary Zuchelli answered questions regarding how it would affect the district’s insurance.



He said there will not be any additional cost, but that the company does have some questions it would like answered.



The cost of the actual program would be $300 per dog per year, Harper said, and it is expected to be paid through fundraising efforts.



DiMascio said from a lawyer’s standpoint, this is a very complex issue that needs reviewed.



She cited a few concerns, such as children with allergies, how the district would decide who receives the therapy, if it would be implemented through a child’s individualized education plan, and if it would need to be cleared through the child’s doctor.



She urged the board to encourage Regina Geesey, the district’s director of special education, to write the policy that would need to be implemented if the program were approved.



Also on Wednesday, the board heard from Joshua Cunningham, a district librarian and union member, who defended the union against comments made at a recent board meeting by F. Dan McGregor and Nicholas Pantalone — though once he started to mention names he was told by board officials to not name names in further comment.



Cunningham was speaking only on behalf of himself, he said.



He said at the last meeting, a “few men” had a “rant and a tantrum,” and they implied members of the union are part of a conspiracy against a plan to separate the district.



“There’s no grand conspiracy,” he said. “There’s no collusion.”



He said his “vested interest” in the plan to separate is his salary and continued employment with the district.



He also said that recent information reported in the media of starting salaries being too high is an “untruth.”



He said his research of comparable districts showed the Blairsville-Saltsburg starting salaries are “slightly above average,” while on the other end, top salaries are “slightly below.”



He noted that it has been 20 months since the board took a vote on separation, and urged them for transparency to take another one in the near future to gauge how much board interest there still is in the plan.



“Twenty months is a long period of time,” he said.



Solicitor DiMascio said the board can’t just keep voting on the same issue over and over, as there are procedures that must be followed regarding voting again on a topic that’s already been voted on, such as rescinding the previous vote, or showing that circumstances have changed enough to warrant another vote on a previously voted-upon topic.



In other business, the board:



• Set a special voting meeting for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Saltsburg Middle/High School cafeteria to review the district’s 2017-18 budget. Directors also rescheduled the June meeting for 7:30 p.m. June 28 at the Blairsville Middle/High School cafeteria.



• Will seek bids for a project to construct a garage at Saltsburg. A previous plan was rejected earlier this year after bids came in too high.



Harper, of the Buildings and Grounds committee, said they were able to work with architect firm HHSDR to increase the square footage of the building while decreasing the cost per square foot.



A preliminary estimate of cost is about $314,000, he said.



• Approved the district’s portion of the Indiana County Technology Center budget of $607,569 at a 5 percent increase.



• Will post and/or advertise for an autism support teacher to begin for the 2017-18 school year.