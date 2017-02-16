BLAIRSVILLE-SALTSBURG: Teachers union lists concerns about school separation

BURRELL TOWNSHIP — As the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District awaits the results of a study by the Pennsylvania Department of Education that will analyze the school district’s proposed separation, members of the district’s unions have signed a resolution of concerns and questions.

The resolution will be sent to PDE, said Kathy Muir, president of the Blairsville-Saltsburg Education Association.

The BSEA represents about 150 teachers in the district, and the Blairsville-Saltsburg Education Support Professionals represents about 50 support professionals.

Addressing school directors at Wednesday’s board meeting, Muir said the possibility of separation leaves employees wondering what the future holds.

“We don’t know what it means if we separate,” she said.

Signed by 146 members, Muir said they are “hoping somebody can guide us.”

The resolution outlines concerns regarding what would happen if the district splits into two, as voted on in September of 2015.

Annie Slezickey, Pennsylvania State Education Association organizer, said in a news release for the unions that one of the major concerns is what will happen to services shared between Blairsville and Saltsburg schools, such as life skills and autism support.

Those services are provided by teachers in the Blairsville schools, with Saltsburg students traveling to Blairsville for those services, according to the resolution. The board’s plan, union members say, “does not take into account the additional hiring of these positions that are currently offered only in Blairsville.”

“If the district proceeds with separating into two independent districts, there must be a clear plan forward to ensure critical services will continue for all students,” it says in the news release.

The resolution shows that teachers and support staff who signed the document “do not believe that it is in the best interest of the students for the district to separate … if executed according to the plan presented by the board.”

It also says they cannot agree with the plan until their concerns are addressed by the district.

They also “do not believe that a separation holds any education value or merit,” it says.

The resolution cites a long list of reasons the union members believe the district should split and says separation would:

• Prevent students from enjoying “the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District experience”

• “Negatively affect the long-standing relationships established between teachers and support staff and the families they serve across the entire district”

• “Result in greater uncertainties with grant-funded programs, personnel and curriculum needs”

• Cause a reduction in community, student and staff morale due to readjustment to extracurricular activities, clubs and athletic programs. These activities “would be threatened with elimination due to a decrease in enrollment,” it says. Combined programs in the district include soccer, track, cross country, softball, wrestling and volleyball.

• Bring financial loss to both districts, “but certainly a greater reduction in tax base for Saltsburg,” and would “place an undue burden on taxpayers to fund the salaries and benefits of additional administrators.”

• Cause potential rehiring for staff in every building, which “has a direct and detrimental impact on the educational environment, as well as community, staff and student morale.”

The resolution also outlines areas union members believe the board failed to address in its proposal to separate, such as the division of subsidies, personnel expenses relating to hiring multiple positions and the financial impact of realigning all technology.

It also says the board has failed to address the following:

• Would a new school board be elected for both districts?

• How do the supplies and teachers get divided?

• Would seniority be honored in reassignments for teachers and support staff?

• How would the collective bargaining agreement be honored?

Ultimately, the fate of the potential separation rests with state legislators.

The driving force behind the plan to separate is a group of people calling themselves the Petrarca Committee, named for their backing by state Rep. Joseph Petrarca — who represents Saltsburg — and headed by education consultant and former board member F. Dan McGregor.

Since the vote in 2015, officials have continued to study the feasibility of the plan, including the current analysis by PDE.

Board member Rick Harper said Wednesday that the PDE study is expected to be finished by the end of March.

In other business Wednesday, the board:

• Will purchase a Milo robot, which “engages students with autism and delivers research-based lessons that demonstrate appropriate social behaviors.

The robot, at a cost of $7,600, uses exaggerated expressions and a full range of facial muscles to model emotions and bring a “unique skill set to autism therapy,” according to information from the company. It takes advantage of autistic students’ love of technology and delivers interactive lessons in simplified language and without any frustration if repetition is needed.

In addition, it can collect and provide data to educators and parents.

• Heard from Harper regarding ongoing efforts to bolster awareness and education of opioid addiction. Harper is part of a group that hopes to meet every other month on the topic and said those interested may want to attend a forum on the topic at 6 p.m. Wednesday at United High School.

• Will explore the option of building a pole barn instead of a storage facility at Saltsburg. The board last month rejected all bids for a garage, which came in around $401,000.

• Will purchase and install two Jet Air filtration units in the Saltsburg wood shop for $659.99 each.

• Authorized a new lease for iPads at an annual cost of $107,021.89, an increase of about $1,000 per year over the last lease.

• Suspended an employee identified as No. 239 for 60 days without pay. The district’s solicitor, Krisha DiMascio, would not comment on the suspension.

• Accepted the resignation of Leigh Free as board secretary and will advertise the position.