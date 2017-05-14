Blood drive held in memory of 'Fab' Pirrone

Pictured, kneeling, are Ameer Mir, of King George, Va., left, and Brad Scott, of Indiana. Standing, from left, are Brian Vello, of Indiana; Tyler de Rouen and Jillian Titus, of Collegeville; Danielle Scott, of Indiana; Nancy Pirrone, Fab’s mother; Shawna Sardone, his wife, both of Indiana; and James Nestor, of Indiana. The motorcycle is the one Fab famously rode around Indiana two years ago spreading holiday cheer dressed as Santa Claus. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette)

About three dozen people turned out Saturday at the Indiana West Fire Station to donate blood in memory of Fabrizio “Fab” Pirrone, who passed away in May 2016 after a battle with cancer.

Fabrizio, 35, started the F.A.B. (Fighting All Battles) Foundation, dedicating his time and energy to others struggling with life-threatening conditions.

He was diagnosed in 2013 as his late father, Enzo, was in treatment for cancer himself.

His battle with cancer was waged publicly, too, on Facebook

Just before Thanksgiving in 2015, he received news that his cancer had returned, and a stem-cell treatment from his brother, Enzo Jr., was unsuccessful. He traveled to Seattle in the hopes he would recover.

He died while in Seattle for experimental CAR-T Cell therapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, funded in part by a massive community fundraising effort.

PHOTO: Pictured, kneeling, are Ameer Mir, of King George, Va., left, and Brad Scott, of Indiana. Standing, from left, are Brian Vello, of Indiana; Tyler de Rouen and Jillian Titus, of Collegeville; Danielle Scott, of Indiana; Nancy Pirrone, Fab’s mother; Shawna Sardone, his wife, both of Indiana; and James Nestor, of Indiana. The motorcycle is the one Fab famously rode around Indiana two years ago spreading holiday cheer dressed as Santa Claus. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette)