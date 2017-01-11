Board officers re-elected

by The Indiana Gazette on January 11, 2017 10:58 AM

Members of the White Township planning commission re-elected board officers at a reorganization session during the panel’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Chairman Robert Begg, Vice Chairman Edward “Ted” Kuckuck, Secretary Dennis Roumm, Assistant Secretary Nancy Smith and Recording Secretary Estelle Onyett were reappointed without opposition.

The panel will conduct meetings on the first and second Tuesdays of each month, except for Feb. 1, Feb. 8, March 1 and March 8.

The commission approved a proposed minor subdivision at 888 Ben Franklin Road North on property owned by John Blaniar Jr. and Nancy K. Blaniar. Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson displayed the plans showing lots of 6.29 and 1.72 acres being formed from a larger tract, leaving 22.46 acres unchanged. The planners approved both the subdivision and the sewage facility plans for the land.