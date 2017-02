on February 10, 2017 10:44 AM

BOLIVAR — A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Bolivar Borough building, 622 Washington St., Bolivar.

Speakers from the early intervention program will present an update on the financial aspects of the borough.

Council will also conduct any general business at this time.

For more information, call (724) 676-9950.