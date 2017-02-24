Book Breakfast to be held

The New Century Club/Friends of the Library will hold a book breakfast review and discussion at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the dinning room at St. Andrew’s Village, 1155 Indian Springs Road, White Township.

Dr. Susan Welsh will be the reviewer of Maylis De Kerangal’s novel “The Heart” (2014), about giving and receiving a human heart.

De Kerangal, a French writer, represents actions and emotions that surround one 24-hour episode of heart explant and transplant.

Welsh will include in her discussion comparisons to other novels that use the metaphor of the human heart such as Carson McCuller’s “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” (1940); Graham Greene’s “The Heart of the Matter” (1948); and Sunil Yapa’s “Your Heart is a Muscle the Size of a Fist” (2016). She is a professor emeritus of English at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she taught writing and literature from 1993 to 2014.

Reserved marked parking is available at the end of the parking lot.

The cost for nonsubscribers to the series is $5. Subscriptions for the entire series can be purchased for $45. A continental breakfast, donated by St. Andrew’s, will be served. All proceeds from these breakfasts are donated to the Indiana Free Library.