Book club schedules review, breakfast

The New Century Club invites the public to attend a Book Breakfast review and discussion of “Drawing Blood,” a memoir by Molly Crabapple, on Jan. 5.

Crabapple (her real name is Jennifer Caban) is an artist who today uses her talents in a new form of witness journalism. Using words and sketches from places such as Guantanamo, Syria, Rikers and the labor camps of Abu Dhabi, she has reported on major contemporary events. The 33-year-old has resurrected the illustration techniques of 19th century journalism and applied them to the techno age. She has written for The New York Times, the Paris Review and the Guardian. Her work is in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art.

Dr. Pat Heilman, IUP professor emeritus of journalism, will be the reviewer. Familiarity with the book is not required to attend and enjoy the review.

The breakfast will begin at 9:15 a.m. in the Bristol Court dining room at St. Andrew’s Village, 1155 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Reserved, marked parking is available at the end of the parking lot. The cost for nonsubscribers is $5. A continental breakfast, donated by St. Andrew’s, will be served.

All proceeds from these breakfasts are donated to the Indiana Free Library.