Book sale scheduled for June

The Indiana Free Library will hold its Sizzling Summer Used Book Sale on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Shoppers seeking beach or backyard reads for summer vacation or those participating in the library’s Summer Reading program beginning June 12 will find a wide selection of books as well as movies, audiobooks and music suitable for all ages and interests.

Sci-fi-themed T-shirts celebrating the power of reading will be available in adult and children’s sizes for shoppers who want to show their support for the library.

Donations for the sale will be accepted until Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. The library’s donation guidelines can be found online at www.indianafreelibrary.org or by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841.

Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to learn more about the Summer Reading program as well as other programs and services offered by the Indiana Free Library.