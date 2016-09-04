Boys invited to rocket event

Local Cub Scout Packs 1011, 1024, 1025 and 1029 are inviting all boys in grades 1 to 5 to a Rocket into Scouting event.

The boys will build a rocket, launch it, have lunch and learn about Cub Scouts.

The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 at Mack Park in White Township. The event is free and each boy must be accompanied by an adult.

To learn more or to RSVP, go to the Pack 11 website, www.iuppack11.org, and click on the Rocket Into Scouting photo, or call Bernie Lockard at (724) 349-2036.