BPOE 931 Ladies Auxiliary holds first meeting of year

The Indiana B.P.O.E #931 Ladies Auxiliary held its first meeting of the year on March 2 with President Sabina Fiala calling the meeting to order.

Prayers were said for deceased member Peggy Gradwell.

It was agreed that the club would have bar bingo on the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. as its only fundraiser. All are welcome.

The slate of officers was read again. Installation will be at 7 p.m. on April 6.

The scholarship was discussed and it was decided to continue to award it yearly.

Only one application was received by the deadline for this year’s scholarship.

The scholarship for 2016 will be awarded to Alicia Kunkle, a student at Liberty University in Virginia. She is the granddaughter of auxiliary member Diane Fako. The club felt her application was outstanding and that she is a very determined young lady.

A reminder was given that dues of $15 are due by April 1. Birthdays celebrated were Linda Short, Pat Moorehead and Marlene Buggey for January and Jean Reefer for March.

Penny drill was won by Carole Neese. Door prizes were won by Peggy Weier, Diane Fako, Reefer and Buggey.

Chairwomen Josephine Valenti and Letti Calvetti held a nice St. Patrick’s luncheon.

The next meeting will be April 6. Chairwomen will be Toni Bellock and Michele Nielson.