Bridge project to begin

Construction for the Kimmel Road bridge, spanning Crooked Creek in Rayne Township, is scheduled to begin next month as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. Replacement of this bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from Indiana County’s structurally deficient bridge list.

Construction is expected to begin during the week of March 13 and be complete in late June. During this time, drivers will be directed to follow a detour on Route 119 and Chambersville Road.

In the event of unfavorable weather or unforeseen activities, this schedule may change.

This bridge is referred to as JV-390 and is one of 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction of the entire project.