Bridge replacement project scheduled to start June 5

GRACETON — A bridge replacement project and the closing of Bethel Church Road will begin June 5, the Center Township board of supervisors announced Thursday.

The $573,000 project will be completed in September or October, according to the supervisors.

Detour signs have already been posted in the area to advise local drivers of alternate routes. The area is traveled by as many as 700 vehicles a day including school buses and farm trucks.

The road is a main artery between Aultman and Homer City.

Contractors will first replace a culvert box bridge at Stewart Run near Bethel Presbyterian Church, west of Goral Road, said Chairman John Bertolino.

“The detour will be at the intersection of Nehrig, Ream and Bethel Church roads out to Pierce Road,” Bertolino said. “The lower end from the Bethel Church to 286 will be held open during construction of the first bridge.

“We’ll complete that bridge, get it inspected by PennDOT and get that section of road open, then move the detour to the opposite side of the Bethel, Nehrig and Ream intersection and close the road from there to (Route) 286.”

When the culvert is finished, crews will replace the bridge over Aultmans Run near Route 286. Straw Construction Co., of Boswell, Somerset County, holds the contract for the bridge construction.

While the bridges are expected to be finished by late September, the closure and detour could continue into October if the supervisors opt for additional construction to widen Bethel Church Road between Aultmans Run and Route 286.

PennDOT has allocated almost $1 million to the township for the project.

In other business at the board’s bimonthly payroll meeting, the supervisors granted a variance from the land use ordinance to allow Joe Olechoveski to place a temporary building 10 feet from the road on his land at 110 Locust St. in Coral. The ordinance requires a 15-foot setback; Bertolino said he visited the site and found that the structure would not impose on sightlines for motorists.

Supervisor Dave “Butch” Smyers reported that township workers will close Six Flat Road, weather permitting, on Wednesday or Thursday for milling and drainage improvement between Thomas Lane and the area where Central Indiana County Water Authority completed a waterline replacement project earlier this year. The road will be topped with a temporary dust suppressant during the drainage work, then seal-coated after the grading is finished.

Bertolino reported that further surfacing work is planned for Smith, Anthony and Fabin roads.