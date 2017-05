on May 25, 2017 10:48 AM

Spaulding Road in Cherryhill Township is scheduled to close next month so the bridge over Penn Run can be replaced.

The bridge will be closed on June 5 and a posted detour will be in place using Route 553 and Laurel Run Road.

Indiana County maintenance crews will be performing the work.

The road is expected to reopen by the end of August.