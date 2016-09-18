Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, September 18, 2016

Brokers group welcomes new agent members

on September 18, 2016 1:53 AM
Pictured, from left, are Lynn Knapko, PAR District 6 with Kuzneski and Lockard; inductees Christina Struzzi, with Kuzneski and Lockard, and Thomas S. Venditti, with RE/MAX; Kathy Steffee, membership chairwoman with Northwood Realty Services; and Rich Gallo, president-elect of the Realtors Association of Westmoreland, Indiana and Mon Valley, with RE/MAX. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)
The Indiana County Board of Realtors inducted two more members at a recent meeting at the Rustic Lodge.

