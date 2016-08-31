Bruner family name synonymous with success at Indiana County Fair

Members of the Bruner family have long been involved in the fair. From left are children Elizabeth, 12, with Lizbon; Abigail, 14, with Gram; and John Clark, 9, with Cho, as they showed their goats Monday. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)

Each year, when the results from the Indiana County Fair events and competitions are released, there’s bound to be a few repeating names. But throughout the years, one Blairsville family has dominated the winner’s circle, taking home prizes in a wide variety of the fair’s categories.

The Bruner family’s involvement with the county fair dates to 1989, the first year a fair queen was named. That queen was Connie Carney, now Connie Bruner. Her husband, Clark, also raised and showed livestock at the fair when he was growing up. Connie graduated from Homer-Center High School and Clark from Blairsville.

Their children, Abigail, 14; Elizabeth, 12; and John Clark, 9, couldn’t quite put a number on the amount of hours they put into preparing for the county fair. The three are home-schooled, so fair preparation and schoolwork have essentially become the same thing.

“How many hours? I mean, I don’t know; it’s all day every day,” Elizabeth said. “Because this is considered school and everything we do for 4-H is a school.”

While showing everything from livestock to knitting to vegetables and flowers they have grown, the Bruner kids have won hundreds of awards over the years. They’ve also made educational posters. No event or competition is off limits.

“We don’t separate life from school or school from life,” Connie said. “It’s all just life.”

The Bruner children each made their debuts at the Derry Township Agricultural Fair when they were 3 years old. They all joined Indiana County 4-H clubs when they were 8, the first year they were old enough. They’ve shown cows, dogs, horses, goats, sheep and carcass pigs.

Elizabeth has three horses, one calf, a dog, three ducks and about a dozen goats. Abigail has two horses and four goats.

Clark Bruner said there are two secrets to how his children have become so successful in these programs: motivation and faith.

“We have a huge faith base, which is the secret,” he said. “The two secrets are to trust in God and that when one’s in on something, we’re all in. We’re all there.”

Elizabeth agreed, saying that when the family doesn’t pray before leaving for an event, something always goes wrong.

One of Elizabeth’s greatest strengths is sewing. She has taken many pieces to state and national competitions. John Clark is also a talented sewer. He won this year’s trophy for the wool vest he knitted. He will go on to the state “Make it With Wool” competition at Harrisburg’s Farm Show complex in October. Elizabeth has won both first and second place in the same competition.

Abigail also recently won a 4-H state competition at State Days in State College. She stayed on Penn State’s campus with about 600 other 4-Hers from across the state. She won first place for a place-setting demonstration, where she showed an audience how to properly set a table using a Velcro posterboard. She’s also very proficient at American sign language.

Abigail has also been involved with many competitions where she models clothing she has made, such as the fair’s Lead Line competition. Elizabeth participated in her first Lead Line competition when she was just 2.

But all three agreed that one of their favorite things to do at the fair is showing their goats and cattle. The livestock that the Bruners show have all been raised by the family since they were very young. Elizabeth got her Scottish Highlander calf, June, from Dillsburg and bottle-fed her three quarts of milk twice a day.

The Bruners brought 20 animals with them to the fair this year — 19 goats and one calf. Elizabeth is participating in four events, and Abigail and John are in three. Prior to the fair, the kids participated in a 4-H “Skill-A-Thon,” where they answered questions at different stations to show off their agricultural knowledge. Topics included breeds, plants, weeds, grains, bodily systems and medication. Elizabeth won the first-place prize of $50.

Siblings participating in similar events often yields a bit of rivalry, which Clark said actually seems to motivate his children even more.

“They’re fairly competitive with each other, but that raises the bar,” Clark said. “I tell Elizabeth when she goes into a show, ‘Make sure you win,’ and then I tell John, ‘Try to beat your sister.’”

In addition to Indiana County’s Gordon 4-H club, of which their parents are leaders, the Bruners are also members of the Faithful Furry Face 4-H Club, where they learn obedience tips for training and working with dogs. Both Elizabeth and John won trophies through this year’s organization. They’re also members of the Trailblazers Horse and the Lucky Kids Goat 4-H clubs.

“We’ve seen what 4-H can do for kids,” Connie said. “From learning public speaking skills to hands-on things.”

Connie explained that if the kids are raising market animals to sell, they learn how to interact with potential buyers to convince them why they should buy the animal. Judges and potential buyers are looking for the same general characteristics in livestock: the highest percentage of meat compared to discardables.

“We try to use our best does to breed,” Elizabeth said, “and then, after they’re old enough, we walk them on treadmills to build up their back muscles.”

Building up the back muscles is important, Clark said, because that’s where the money is. And the kids aren’t naive to where their livestock will eventually end up: “In my stomach,” John Clark said of his calf’s final destination.

The Bruners’ next steps are preparing to breed their own goats for market, show at the Farm Show and possibly show at the Keystone International Livestock Exposition.

Overall, Clark and Connie said their ultimate goal for their children is to raise them to be better people.

“It’s all about making them better citizens and making them self-sufficient,” Clark said. “We want them to always be one step smarter.”

