Buggey running as independent for state Senate

The campaign for Indiana County’s state Senate seat has quietly widened to include a minor party candidate running a nontraditional bid to unseat the four-term incumbent.

Stanley Buggey, of Homer City, will appear on the ballot along with Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, and challenger Tony DeLoreto, of Indiana, who won the Democratic party nomination in the spring primary.

Buggey qualified for the ballot July 29 when the Pennsylvania Department of State certified his independent candidate nominating petition. State election law requires 500 signatures; Buggey said he turned in 689 on his petitions.

He filed to represent the USAMinutemen Party, a party name Buggey said he invented to signify the urgency and need for citizens to rise in their own defense.

“One of the reasons I’m running is I think the overreach of government has gotten excessive, and they’re very craftily seizing all our constitutional rights.” Buggey said.

By trade, Buggey is a professional land surveyor and has training in civil engineering.

Buggey, 66, served as borough manager for Homer City Borough from 1997 to 2005. He said his combination of management and engineering expertise helped to keep the borough financially stable and enabled the Central Indiana County Water Authority to save money on outside engineering services.

A cornerstone of Buggey’s campaign for Senate is his advocacy of investment in geothermal principals for heating and cooling systems. In short, geothermal refers to the use of constant levels of heat deep underground, fed from the radioactive decay of material at the core of the earth and absorption of energy from the sun. Underground heat levels are unaffected by the fluctuations of the weather and environment on the surface of the earth.

A discussion with Buggey on the science behind geothermal energy can be a deep and detailed conversation.

But the application, as Buggey sees it, has implications for many issues on the political spectrum.

First, he holds the growth of geothermal technology as a tangible way to create employment.

“I have some ideas on how to create jobs in this area. I don’t really think any politician has any ideas on how to create jobs,” Buggey said. “They just say they are going to create jobs. It’s all general, like Hillary (Clinton) saying ‘we’ll tax the businesses that leave for foreign countries.’ Holy hell, they’ve all left already, who is there left to tax?”

Buggey said he plans to lay out the details of his campaign on a website that’s still under development, www.usaminutemen.com.

The site could provide some heavy reading on how geothermal systems work and the benefits they could provide for the people of the 41st District.

Protecting the environment is one, Buggey said.

“There’s zero pollution generated by operating the system,” Buggey said.

Piping water deep into the earth to capture underground heat, he said, reduces the need for traditional fossil fuels. The flow of water through a geothermal pipe system brings cooler water to feed air conditioning systems in summer and warmer water to heat homes in the winter.

Since the source is constant, he said, it’s a better investment than some renewable energy supplies such as wind and solar that are not constant.

Buggey said a home geothermal system could cost $20,000 to install but immediately reduce electric and natural gas bills.

“And all these create jobs because of the manufacturing of these facilities,” Buggey said.

Further, he said, government economic stimulus programs of the recent past should have been used to convert home heating systems.

“When they talk about the $1.2 trillion of stimulus funds (provided years ago under the Obama administration) for shovel-ready jobs, they could have done 60 million homes in the United States.

“I want to give people a grasp of $1.2 trillion was, and what happened to it was absolutely nothing that helped this planet. All it helped was Goldman Sachs and Wall Street. If this carbon production is so horrific, how much carbon would that have reduced in the U.S.?”

Buggey said he looks at issues with a philosophy handed down to him by a mentor many years ago.

“I was told, ‘Stan, if you take a disadvantage and turn it into an advantage, you will always succeed,’” he said.

Without national-scale “bailout” funding available, Buggey said he would advocate for government financed conversion of 1 million homes, with homeowners repaying the government with the money they save from lower electric bills.

“If you go off the grid, you’ll save a lot of money,” he said. “But most people can’t afford $20,000 to $25,000. So I am trying to help the middle-level taxpayers, the middle class.

“So we’ll be able to stimulate the economy with good jobs — not flipping Big Macs — with jobs that actually reduce carbon. And it doesn’t matter whether carbon actually is a problem, because I don’t believe it is.”

Buggey proposes the government would only need to spend money on a portion of the target number pf home conversions each year, then the amount would be less each year as homeowner repayments would be directed back into the program.

Ultimately it would be self-sustaining, he said, and people would be put to work manufacturing system components and supplies including drills, heat exchangers, air conditioning units, compressors and duct work.

Buggey said geothermal investment would mean other economic advantages.

A state-financed heating and cooling system would reduce the overall cost of buying a home, and reduce the amounts homeowners need to borrow. They would pay less interest to the banks while paying the heating system costs to the state.

As another economic spin-off, Buggey said, lower carbon would levels would enable the government to spend less on carbon-reduction programs.

“I’ve had a bone of contention with grants,” Buggey said. “All the grants do is build sidewalks and bike trails that are supposed to reduce carbon and they don’t. People drive with their cars to go to the parks and trails, so they’re burning carbon.

“I don’t mind that trails are built but they shouldn’t use grant money to do it. Grant money should be set aside to actually reduce carbon … but this (geothermal conversion) would reduce carbon and create jobs, which is different.”

Despite geothermal energy’s apparent position as a competitor to electricity and natural gas, mainstays of the Indiana County economy, Buggey said he favors further development of Marcellus shale gas production and the production of more hybrid vehicles that could run on liquefied natural gas instead of gasoline and ethanol.

Buggey said his website would also provide details of his proposal for starting a state energy authority, and his economic theories on coal production, the retirement age, and various kinds of taxation.

“What also triggered me to run was the reassessment,” Buggey said. “That attacked the backbone of this country, the farmers.

“They had farms appraised at $10,000 an acre,” he explained. “You can get 120 bushels of corn off an acre, and corn was selling for $4 a bushel. If you tried to finance that farm at 6 percent interest … that’s $600 a year in interest for every acre. And your tax will run about $100, so that’s $700.

“You would need the corn to fall out of the sky into the truck and you’d still lose money — $220 an acre.”

As a land surveyor, Buggey said, he has a firm grasp on land development costs including design, street paving, water and sewage system construction and other utility installation.

Buggey was born and raised in Indiana and moved to Homer City in 1997 when he took the job as borough manager.

“In eight years as borough manager, we never raised taxes. We balanced the budget every year, and we had an additional $200,000 in the reserve fund when I left,” Buggey said. “But I did all my own engineering and didn’t rely on consultants. That’s part of the problem, when government relies on consultants. A lot of them sound like they know what they’re doing but in reality they don’t have the practical experience. You need both to do a good job.”

Buggey said he also has worked as a mining engineer, specializing in hydrology and demolition, and was responsible for company permitting.

“I have a lot of experience,” he said. “That’s why it’s hard to fool me on this environmental stuff.

“If I get elected, my staff will be a few people I know that are retired, who are willing to work for not a lot of money, and we’re going to challenge the EPA and DEP,” Buggey said. “I’m going to take them head on. They’re going to have to do a background study to justify their actions. They do not do background studies,” for example, in the introduction of some corn-based fuel additives that later were suspected of being carcinogens and groundwater pollutants.

The government regulators, Buggey says, also have refused to issue permits for pipelines to transport natural gas from conventional and Marcellus well sites.

“My website, when I publish it, will have examples of things I know,” Buggey said. “Not hearsay. And if someone denies it, or doubts I’m telling the truth, I’ll start naming names. We’ll use Right To Know Law and we’ll look at inspection reports.

“And when you have additional load coming in you need more pipelines to get it to market. So they’re not issuing permits and I swear it’s because of foreign influence. They cripple the competition by not giving them permits to get the gas out.”

Buggey did not have a target date for unveiling his website.

“I’m trying to figure out ways and one thing that drives me is my Christian faith,” Buggey said. “I am a fighter, and I fight for my rights. I’m not afraid to fight; I lack fear because I have a strong faith in Christ. I don’t try to bully people, but I don’t let people bully me. And what always amazed me is how you can lay the sword down and win the battle.”

Of the candidates for the 41st District State Senate seat, Buggey has been a public official but has held no other elected office. DeLoreto has not held an elected or appointed public office. White held no public office before being elected in 2000.