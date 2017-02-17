Burrell officials announce cleanup

BLACK LICK — Snow swirled in the winter wind outside the Burrell Township municipal building Wednesday evening, but spring was on agenda for the township supervisors’ meeting inside.

The supervisors announced the annual spring cleanup program for township residents will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29. Dumpsters will be stationed at the township building, with workers on site to monitor the trash and help when needed.

Yearly, the township accepts construction rubbish, old furniture, broken appliances and the like, footing the bill for disposal at Evergreen Landfill and reducing the amount of trash that’s dumped along rural roads and over secluded hillsides.

The supervisors also planned on extra measures to prevent abuse of the program and reduce township costs.

Those disposing of trash should expect to be asked for proof of residence in Burrell Township, the supervisors said.

Although they didn’t impose a limit on the amount of refuse that residents can bring in, the township reserves the right to reject any load of trash for any reason.

Supervisor Anthony Distefano said the supervisors have seen all kinds of abuse in the 20 years they’ve offered the service. Once, someone brought in a year’s worth of cat litter.

Some brought ashes from their furnace, Chairman Larry Henry said.

Unwieldy loads won’t be the township’s problem, Distefano said.

“If you bring a truckload of broken glass, you can unload a truckload of broken glass,” he said.

Generally, the program operates at no cost to residents. A $2 recycling fee will be charged for tires. They’re charging no fees for appliances this year.

But they can’t accept televisions, computers and other electronics anymore. The Indiana County Solid Waste Authority no longer accepts bulk delivery of technology products, the supervisors said, so residents will be advised to take their own items to the recycling center along Route 119 in Center Township.

In other business Wednesday, the supervisors reported the Accurate Logging Company has taken out a bond for use of Chestnut Ridge Road for a timbering operation, and Panic Hardwoods has been released from its bond on local roads.

The supervisors accepted an annual activity report from Tim Stipcak, the chief of the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company. The department responded to 192 alarms in 2016 including 144 calls in Burrell Township. The firefighters spent 1,400 man-hours in response to calls and put in more than 2,000 man-hours in training.

Stipcak reported that the department, on average, has about three WyoTech students among its active members.

Distefano said the township enjoys exceptional communication with the local fire department and suggested that the supervisors attend some of the fire company’s monthly meetings to maintain that relationship.

The supervisors also accepted from Gibson-Thomas Engineering, of Latrobe, on behalf of Highridge Water Authority, a notice that the authority plans to apply for a new water allocation permit from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The notice gave no details of the allocation needs.

The township is allowed 30 days to provide comment to DEP about the land use aspects of the application.

The board also granted a variance on the township’s setback requirement for a building expansion plan by H&W Global Industries at its facility in the Corporate Campus industrial park.

Township land use rules call for structures to stand at least 25 feet from property lines in areas served by public water or sewer systems. In a letter asking for the waiver, engineer Jeffery Christy, of Young & Associates Consulting Engineers, told the supervisors that the expansion plan calls for building 4 feet into the usual setback area.