Burrell supervisors appoint new member after Distefano resignation

BLACK LICK — The longest-serving member of the Burrell Township board of supervisors quietly resigned his position for a new job and was replaced Wednesday by a Black Lick resident.

Anthony Distefano, who was weeks away from reaching 20 years of service, tendered his resignation following the supervisors’ last monthly meeting April 19, chairman Larry Henry announced last night.

His notice was effective hours later, at midnight.

Distefano in March had taken a leave of absence from his position on the township road crew and tentatively accepted a private sector position.

Secretary Helen Hill said Distefano accepted the new job but was required by the employer to give up his elected position as a supervisor.

Distefano could not be reached this morning for comment.

Distefano left the board the same way he arrived. He was appointed May 21, 1997, as a mid-term replacement for Robert Chapla, who resigned from the board one month earlier. Ten township residents sought the appointment.

Burrell Township voters elected Distefano in November 1997, and re-elected him in 1999, 2005 and 2011.

He won again on Tuesday, when he was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for a fourth six-year term. No one appeared on the Republican side.

“Actually, some people thought he would change his mind and show up at the polls yesterday to try to get his job back,” supervisor John Shields said. “He still could in the fall, because his name will be on the ballot. He has until August to drop off the ballot, or he could decide to leave it on and see what happens.

“It’s possible that he could have his job back in January.”

Supervisors Chairman Larry Henry and John Shields appointed Dan Shacreaw, of Black Lick, to fill the seat until the election this fall. The Indiana County Democratic and Republican party committees have the option to name candidates to appear on the ballot, or the race for a full six-year term would be left open to write-in candidates.

On advice from the Pennsylvania Association of Township Supervisors, the township didn’t advertise the vacancy and circulated the opening by word of mouth, Shields said.

Shacreaw was one of three who put in for the job.

Talk about things that come full circle: 20 years after his resignation, Robert Chapla applied to have his old job as supervisor back. He was elected in 1993 and served just over three years of his term.

The other applicant was Gary Henry, a distant cousin of Larry Henry, who held an interim appointment as a supervisor for five months at the end of 2011.

Shacreaw, 28, submitted a r￩sum￩ of his experience in road construction, heavy equipment operation, safety and emergency service. He said he managed 11 soldiers and 54 vehicles during eight years during military service including a tour in Afghanistan, worked as an acting foreman and operator instructor during three years with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and now works as a bridge inspector for TRC Solutions. Shacreaw is an assistant chief of the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company.

Henry and supervisor John Shields approved Shacreaw to join the board immediately and to take a job as a roadmaster after turning notice at his current job.

In other business, the supervisors opened bids for paving South Liberty Street near Blairsville but didn’t immediately award a contract. Derry Construction Co. of Latrobe offered a $127,177 price for the job and Quaker Sales of Johnstown bid $115,804.95.

The supervisors adopted revisions to the township personnel policy that both loosens and tightens some conditions of employment with the township.

Workers who ask for vacation time in December but lose the days if they’re unexpectedly called in for snow plowing can roll three days over to the next year. But they’ll lose the days if they don’t take them in January.

It also increases the minimum time paid for emergency callouts from two to three hours.

And the policy increases bereavement time off for deaths in the immediate family from one to two days.

Under the changes, seasonal workers no longer qualify for vacation leave, new workers will have to pay 10 percent of the cost of health care coverage for their spouse and family, and new hires will be required to obtain a Class B commercial driver’s license within 90 days.

And a “real time” addition to the policy prohibits township employees from discussing township business on social media.

The board also voted to ban any structures over Route 22 in a resolution intended to keep the highway, “a high crash area,” clear of obstructions and distractions for motorists.

The resolution also prohibits roads or highways in the township from being marked as pedestrian or bicycle trails.

The move apparently would block the plans for a walking and biking bridge envisioned to cross Route 22 between Resort Plaza and the Indiana County Commerce Park area. The Indiana County Office of Planning and Development has promoted the concept as a way to connect three popular regional trails — the Ghost Town Trail coming from Dilltown to the northeast, the Hoodlebug Trail coming from Homer City to the north, and the West Penn Trail coming from the Pittsburgh area and through Blairsville to the west.

On the drawings boards since 2011, the pedestrian bridge has been estimated at $580,000 for design and engineering to start.

This is at least the second time the township has publicly opposed the trail overpass concept. Unenthusiastic about the plan because the trails don’t reach the area where the bridge would be built, the supervisors rejected a request for a letter of support in May 2015, and asked residents to contact state legislators to “try to keep them from wasting your tax dollars,” Henry said.