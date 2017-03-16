BURRELL TOWNSHIP: Hearing scheduled on Sheetz liquor license transfer

BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Sheetz Inc. wants to sell beer and wine at its location along Route 22 east of Blairsville and has taken the first steps to transfer a restaurant license to the store through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The Burrell Township board of supervisors has scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. Wednesday to hear Sheetz’s request and to take public comment on the proposed transfer.

Sheetz purchased two long-expired Indiana County liquor licenses in a statewide auction last fall and notified the township March 1 of its plan to use one for selling packaged beer and bottles of wine for takeout, and individual bottles of beer for diners in the store’s 30-seat restaurant.

According to the Liquor Control Board, Sheetz bid $76,500 for each of two licenses formerly assigned to East Wheatfield Township and Glen Campbell Borough.

The Indiana County licenses are among 32 that Sheetz bought statewide.

State liquor laws require Sheetz to win the Burrell Township

supervisors’ approval for the transfer because the township already has more licenses than allowed by a quota.

If Sheetz had purchased a license already allocated to Burrell Township, the company could have begun beer sales right away without formalities.

“The reason for this request is that the liquor law says we can have one liquor license for every 3,000 people,” said supervisor Anthony Distefano. “We have seven licenses and a population of 4,000 so we are over quota, and because we are over quota must conduct a hearing on the transfer before we vote on whether to approve it.”

PLCB records show the township has five active restaurant licenses (Pizza Hut, Papa Sal’s, Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort, Sanso’s and The Villa Pub & Grill), one hotel license (Hampton Inn) and one limited winery license (Ungrapeful Winery) for establishments in day-to-day operation. The Fraternal Order of Eagles holds a catering club license.

The new licenses bring to four the number that Sheetz has or intends to use at its stores in Indiana County.

The company bought a license held by KFC/Pizza Hut in Indiana Borough to allow beer sales at a remodeled Sheetz store, virtually across South Seventh Street from Pizza Hut, at the intersection of Wayne Avenue.

Sheetz also has arranged to buy a restaurant license now held in safekeeping by the former owners of Nanni’s Restaurant in Creekside, and is in a legal fight to transfer the license to its store along Route 119 in Center Township. The company’s appeal of the Center Township board of supervisors’ vote to deny the intermunicipal transfer is scheduled for another hearing on April 25.

The PLCB has not identified the former holders of the liquor licenses that Sheetz bought in the October auction.

“The licenses being auctioned … are among the oldest licenses and therefore their expiration predated the current database implementation,” according to the liquor control board website.

In all, Sheetz bought more liquor licenses than any other company in two PLCB auctions enabled by Act 39 of 2016. The new law aims to reactivate more than 1,200 restaurant licenses that have expired, been revoked for liquor code violations, or no longer meet requirements to be kept in safekeeping.

Sheetz bid $3,060,001 for 32 of the 90 licenses sold at auctions in October and earlier this month. The company bought licenses in 23 counties at a range of bids from $25,001 — a dollar more than the minimum allowed — for a license in Lower Yoder Township, Cambria County, to $307,500 for a license allocated to Ferguson Township, Centre County.

Although Sheetz Inc. bought the most licenses, Giant Food Stores LLC paid the most in the auctions — $6,007,559 for 19 licenses, an average of $316,187.32 for each. Giant, the owner of Martin’s Food Stores and several other grocery store chains, paid more than $500,000 for four licenses, including a bid of $556,000 for one in Carlisle, Cumberland County. Other companies that bought multiple licenses at the auctions include Giant Eagle Inc., Turkey Hill LP and Weis Markets Inc.