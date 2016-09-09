Bus association honors Smicksburg

Pictured recently at The Drying Shed in Smicksburg were, from left, Niel and Fallon Stiteler, of the Downtown Smicksburg Amish Country Store; John Gbur, winemaker at Windgate Vineyards and Winery; Tammy Dalessio, Windgate manager; Betty Hedman, owner of Smicksburg Pottery; and Patty Painter of The Drying Shed. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

The Indiana County Tourist Bureau announced recently that Smicksburg was selected as a winner in the shopping category for the mid-Atlantic region.

ICTB nominated the community for the American Bus Association’s 2016 “Best of the Best” list of top travel spots in North America. A special supplement in the September issue of the association’s Destinations magazine, one of the travel industry’s most widely read travel magazines used by motorcoach travel planners, features a spread on the northern Indiana County community.

“This is quite an honor for this small town,” said Denise Liggett, executive director of the local tourist bureau, “and we commend them for their efforts to provide such a special place for locals and visitors.”

The Smicksburg community includes a cooperative group of shop owners that plans and markets many year-round and seasonal festivals that attract Pittsburgh travelers, motorcoach groups, and local and Indiana University of Pennsylvania families.

The small town reinvented itself in the 1970s after an influx of Old Order Amish to the area. Artisans, restaurants and retailers provide unique and homemade specialties for a shopping and dining experience exclusive to the area.

