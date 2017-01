on January 05, 2017 10:49 AM

on January 05, 2017 10:49 AM

Calvary Baptist Academy hosted its alumni night Friday at the gym of the academy, near Clymer. (Submitted photo)

Calvary Baptist Academy hosted its alumni night Friday at the gym of the academy, near Clymer.

Alumni from 1984 to the most recent class to graduate in 2016 were in attendance. (Submitted photo)

Women alumni competed in a game of volleyball and the men competed in basketball.