Cambria-Rowe students may transfer to WCCC

Students of the recently closed Cambria-Rowe Business College may transfer their credits and complete their degrees at Westmoreland County Community College.

Westmoreland County Community College will accept Cambria-Rowe Business College credits earned by students who were unable to finish their programs there, said Westmoreland President Tuesday Stanley.

“We were saddened to learn of the closure of Cambria-Rowe and want to provide a pathway for their students to achieve their goal of a college degree,” Stanley said.

Westmoreland offers several majors that align with Cambria-Rowe programs including associate degrees in accounting, business management, office administration, medical administration and paralegal.

The college is conducting a fall late-start session that begins Sept. 12. Classes are available at several locations including Westmoreland’s Indiana County center, located at 45 Airport Road, White Township, as well as online.

Cambria-Rowe students are encouraged to contact Grace Thachik, director, Westmoreland-Indiana County, at (724) 925-5939 to discuss their transfer of credits to the community college.

“I’m ready to help any Cambria-Rowe students who want to get enrolled for our late-start classes,” Thachik said.