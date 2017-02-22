Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Camp Cadet program scheduled for July

GREENSBURG — The 2017 Westmoreland County Camp Cadet program will be held July 16 to 21 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg campus.

Applications are available at www.westmorelandcampcadet.org or at the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg barracks.

The submission deadline is May 8.

The program is open to youths ages 12 to 15 who reside in the “Troop A” area of Westmoreland County. Residents of Rostraver and South Huntingdon townships should apply to the “Troop B” Camp Cadet. Students from the Southmoreland School District may apply to Westmoreland County Camp Cadet regardless of where they reside.

For more information, contact Cpl. Jason Urbani at (724) 832-3288.

